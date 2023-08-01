Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Trims Stock Position in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust trimmed its position in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS – Free Report) by 65.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,433 shares during the quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. TrueWealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 99,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,417,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. 66.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ServisFirst Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of SFBS traded down $1.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.41. The stock had a trading volume of 44,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,988. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.27 and a fifty-two week high of $93.83.

ServisFirst Bancshares Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s payout ratio is 25.17%.

SFBS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on ServisFirst Bancshares from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com upgraded ServisFirst Bancshares to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 26th. TheStreet lowered ServisFirst Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on ServisFirst Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

Insider Transactions at ServisFirst Bancshares

In related news, CEO Thomas A. Broughton purchased 2,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.60 per share, with a total value of $123,765.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,765. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 8.22% of the company’s stock.

About ServisFirst Bancshares

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, including seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

Featured Stories

