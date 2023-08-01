Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Position Boosted by Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 39.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 21,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 88,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,713,000 after purchasing an additional 3,786 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 116.7% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 4,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 74.9% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 19,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 8,225 shares in the last quarter. 75.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. 888 reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded Emerson Electric from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.47.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EMR remained flat at $91.35 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,122,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,263,739. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.26 and its 200 day moving average is $85.98. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $72.40 and a 12 month high of $99.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.12. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 27.35%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 25.58%.

Insider Activity at Emerson Electric

In related news, VP Lisa Flavin sold 48,718 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total value of $4,367,568.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 51,748 shares in the company, valued at $4,639,208.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

