Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by Dearborn Partners LLC

Dearborn Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 307 shares during the quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 105,280.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,417,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,227,354,000 after acquiring an additional 54,365,954 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,835,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,136,909,000 after acquiring an additional 2,621,089 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,698,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,027,710,000 after acquiring an additional 50,408 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,509,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,007,719,000 after acquiring an additional 229,530 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth $702,606,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

EMR traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $91.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,491,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,266,237. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $87.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $52.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.41. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.40 and a fifty-two week high of $99.65.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 27.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.58%.

In other Emerson Electric news, VP Lisa Flavin sold 48,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total value of $4,367,568.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 51,748 shares in the company, valued at $4,639,208.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on EMR shares. HSBC upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.47.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

