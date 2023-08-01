Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) Short Interest Update

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,360,000 shares, a growth of 14.3% from the June 30th total of 1,190,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 231,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.9 days. Currently, 7.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ENTA. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $82.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $68.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enanta Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.00.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ENTA traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.64. The stock had a trading volume of 128,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,535. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.10 and a 200-day moving average of $35.21. The company has a market capitalization of $392.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 0.36. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $17.93 and a 12-month high of $76.36.

Institutional Trading of Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Enanta Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ENTA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.91) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $17.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.06 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 153.61% and a negative return on equity of 40.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.63) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post -8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 118.4% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 14,743 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 7,991 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 40.6% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 59,635 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 17,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 130.4% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 46,040 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 26,057 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus. The company has a collaborative development and license agreement with Abbott Laboratories to identify, develop, and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitor compounds, including paritaprevir and glecaprevir for the treatment of chronic hepatitis C virus.

