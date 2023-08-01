Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.31-$3.53 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.75 billion-$4.81 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.74 billion.

Encompass Health Price Performance

NYSE EHC traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,006,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 736,648. Encompass Health has a 52-week low of $45.11 and a 52-week high of $68.99. The company has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

Encompass Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

EHC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Encompass Health from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Bank of America increased their target price on Encompass Health from $69.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Encompass Health in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Encompass Health from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Encompass Health presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $71.64.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Encompass Health in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Encompass Health in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Encompass Health by 88.2% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 18.8% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States. It provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.