Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 1,260 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 21.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,021 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1,005.3% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $75.60. 677,565 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,155,599. The company has a market cap of $29.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $60.73 and a twelve month high of $76.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.83.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

