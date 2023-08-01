Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 1,500 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 42.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in CarMax during the first quarter valued at about $106,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in CarMax by 11.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CarMax by 80.1% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 7,550 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in CarMax by 6.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CarMax by 1.2% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter.

Get CarMax alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at CarMax

In other CarMax news, CEO William D. Nash sold 170,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total transaction of $14,090,240.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,629,752.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO William D. Nash sold 170,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total transaction of $14,090,240.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 177,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,629,752.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 7,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.25, for a total transaction of $663,500.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,006.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 304,993 shares of company stock valued at $25,375,428. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CarMax Trading Up 1.8 %

Several research firms have commented on KMX. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of CarMax from $64.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of CarMax from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of CarMax from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of CarMax from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CarMax currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.00.

Shares of NYSE KMX traded up $1.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.08. The stock had a trading volume of 995,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,117,683. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 2.54. CarMax, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.10 and a 1 year high of $106.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.29. The firm has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.44.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, June 23rd. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.65. CarMax had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 7.46%. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CarMax Company Profile

(Free Report)

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.