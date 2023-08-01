Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $117,000 in Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM)

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 14,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Rithm Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,131,000. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Rithm Capital in the first quarter valued at about $141,000. Fortem Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Rithm Capital in the first quarter valued at about $182,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in Rithm Capital by 626.8% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 153,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 132,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Rithm Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Rithm Capital alerts:

Rithm Capital Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Rithm Capital stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $10.07. 4,038,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,212,790. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 1.81. Rithm Capital Corp. has a 52 week low of $6.86 and a 52 week high of $10.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Rithm Capital Announces Dividend

Rithm Capital ( NYSE:RITM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $783.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $807.88 million. Rithm Capital had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 12.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Rithm Capital Corp. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 30th. Rithm Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 178.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Rithm Capital from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Raymond James reduced their price target on Rithm Capital from $12.00 to $11.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.67.

About Rithm Capital

(Free Report)

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an investment manager that operates a vertically integrated mortgage platform and invests in real estate and related properties in the United States and Europe. The company provides capital and services to the real estate and financial services sectors. Its investment portfolio comprises mortgage servicing related assets, residential securities and loans, and single-family rental loans.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RITM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rithm Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rithm Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.