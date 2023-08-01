Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 225 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,782 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its position in Boeing by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 1,884 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 8,015 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Ervin Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Ervin Investment Management LLC now owns 3,305 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silverlake Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,773 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on BA. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Boeing from $220.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Boeing from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Boeing from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.64.

Boeing Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of BA stock traded down $0.84 on Tuesday, reaching $238.01. 4,924,053 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,928,029. The stock has a market cap of $143.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.78 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $213.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $209.42. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $120.99 and a 1-year high of $243.10.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.59 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.37) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

