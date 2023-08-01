EngageSmart (ESMT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

EngageSmart (NYSE:ESMT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 3rd. Analysts expect EngageSmart to post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. EngageSmart has set its Q2 2023 guidance at EPS and its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
EngageSmart (NYSE:ESMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. EngageSmart had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 3.23%. The business had revenue of $88.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.62 million. On average, analysts expect EngageSmart to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
EngageSmart Stock Performance
ESMT traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.91. 155,025 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 504,145. EngageSmart has a 12-month low of $15.01 and a 12-month high of $22.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.65. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.86 and a beta of 0.45.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ESMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of EngageSmart by 22.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in EngageSmart by 27.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 8,833 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in EngageSmart by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 3,870 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in EngageSmart by 48.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 5,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in EngageSmart in the first quarter valued at about $2,503,000. 91.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on ESMT. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of EngageSmart from $26.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of EngageSmart from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of EngageSmart in a report on Friday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. 500.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of EngageSmart in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on EngageSmart from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EngageSmart presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.88.
EngageSmart, Inc provides vertically-tailored customer engagement and integrated payments solutions. The company operates through Enterprise Solutions and SMB Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers SaaS solutions to customer-client engagement through electronic billing and digital payments.
