Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Price Target Lowered to $210.00 at Truist Financial

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Truist Financial from $240.00 to $210.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $224.00 to $199.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $169.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $313.00 to $262.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $245.21.

Shares of Enphase Energy stock traded down $1.35 on Monday, reaching $150.48. The stock had a trading volume of 2,566,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,158,907. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $172.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Enphase Energy has a 1 year low of $145.67 and a 1 year high of $339.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.44.

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.21. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 20.48% and a return on equity of 71.20%. The firm had revenue of $711.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $726.94 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Enphase Energy will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Enphase Energy news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 1,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.10, for a total transaction of $313,604.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,470,964.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 1,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.10, for a total transaction of $313,604.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,644 shares in the company, valued at $14,470,964.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Mora sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.92, for a total transaction of $248,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,126 shares in the company, valued at $518,665.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENPH. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 2,542.2% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 2,335,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,890,000 after acquiring an additional 2,246,626 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $325,230,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 167.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 943,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $198,384,000 after purchasing an additional 591,200 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,300,019 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $344,453,000 after purchasing an additional 409,697 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 86.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 801,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $161,657,000 after acquiring an additional 370,992 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.94% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

