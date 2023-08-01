EnPro Industries (NPO) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 8th. Analysts expect EnPro Industries to post earnings of $1.73 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $282.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.40 million. EnPro Industries had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. On average, analysts expect EnPro Industries to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.
EnPro Industries Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of EnPro Industries stock traded up $0.66 on Tuesday, reaching $139.44. The company had a trading volume of 29,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,558. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $125.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 1.51. EnPro Industries has a 52-week low of $83.69 and a 52-week high of $144.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.58.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On EnPro Industries
Analyst Ratings Changes
NPO has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of EnPro Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. TheStreet raised shares of EnPro Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of EnPro Industries from $145.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th.
About EnPro Industries
EnPro Industries, Inc design, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary, value-added products and solutions to safeguard critical environments in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Sealing Technologies and Advanced Surface Technologies. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; wall penetration products; and dynamic seals, resilient metal, elastomeric, and custom-engineered mechanical seals for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.
