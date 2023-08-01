Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Position Lessened by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. decreased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 376,265 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 7,614 shares during the period. Enterprise Products Partners accounts for 0.7% of Moors & Cabot Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $9,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $12,846,400,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Up 0.7 %

EPD traded up $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.70. 11,142,943 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,474,789. The stock has a market cap of $58.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.09. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $22.90 and a fifty-two week high of $27.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.08.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.01). Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 9.69%. The company had revenue of $10.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Enterprise Products Partners’s quarterly revenue was down 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.49%. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 78.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EPD. Barclays lifted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.91.

About Enterprise Products Partners

(Free Report)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.