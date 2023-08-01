Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Acquired by Dearborn Partners LLC

Dearborn Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,252 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 104,195.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 132,364,055 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,192,621,000 after purchasing an additional 132,237,142 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 94.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 23,586,115 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $568,897,000 after purchasing an additional 11,442,697 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 9,906.0% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,753,281 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 7,675,795 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 7,630.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,600,536 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $86,845,000 after purchasing an additional 3,553,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,745,030 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $500,370,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102,695 shares in the last quarter. 26.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EPD. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.91.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

EPD traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $26.52. The stock had a trading volume of 7,416,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,447,166. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $22.90 and a 1 year high of $27.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $57.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.09.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $10.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.34 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 20.49%. The business’s revenue was down 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.54%. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.74%.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

