Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – October (BATS:XBOC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – October (BATS:XBOC – Free Report) by 21.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,522 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,938 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 1.14% of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – October worth $554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – October during the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – October during the fourth quarter valued at $226,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – October during the fourth quarter valued at $259,000. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – October during the fourth quarter valued at $318,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – October by 175.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – October Price Performance

Shares of XBOC remained flat at $25.91 during trading hours on Tuesday. 64,257 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $51.82 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.59 and a 200-day moving average of $24.82.

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – October Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – October (XBOC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for 2x the price return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), subject to an upside return cap and downside buffer over a specific holdings period. XBOC was launched on Oct 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

