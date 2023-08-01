Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 6,287 Shares of Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Free Report) by 19.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,287 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Royce Value Trust were worth $529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVT. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Royce Value Trust by 270.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 60,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 44,057 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Royce Value Trust by 103.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 47,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 24,155 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Royce Value Trust by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 51,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Royce Value Trust by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 30,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Royce Value Trust by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 138,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after acquiring an additional 15,023 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RVT traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.30. The stock had a trading volume of 193,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,135. Royce Value Trust Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.24 and a 12 month high of $16.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.64.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 9th.

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

