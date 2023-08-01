Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Free Report) by 28.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,550 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,690 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of Vita Coco worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vita Coco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,275,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vita Coco during the first quarter worth approximately $5,746,000. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vita Coco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,721,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Vita Coco by 28.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,321,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,053,000 after acquiring an additional 291,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC raised its position in Vita Coco by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 2,440,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,731,000 after acquiring an additional 275,892 shares in the last quarter. 24.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on COCO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Vita Coco from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Stephens began coverage on Vita Coco in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on Vita Coco from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vita Coco has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.71.

In other Vita Coco news, major shareholder Beverages Sa Verlinvest sold 5,750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.91, for a total value of $125,982,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,858,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,541,409.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 51.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COCO traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $26.39. 666,342 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 438,190. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 119.51 and a beta of 0.10. The Vita Coco Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.39 and a fifty-two week high of $29.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.24.

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $109.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.14 million. Vita Coco had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 2.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Vita Coco Company, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; Hydration Drink Mix, a powdered form of flavored coconut water; sparkling water; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; purified water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

