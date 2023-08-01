Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $563,000 Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April (BATS:XBAP)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April (BATS:XBAP – Free Report) by 71.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,487 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,561 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in XBAP. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April in the 1st quarter valued at $2,797,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April in the 1st quarter valued at $434,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 13,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 2,791 shares during the period. Finally, Crown Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April during the 1st quarter worth $218,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.31. 472 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.60.

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETFTM – April (XBAP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for 2x the price return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), subject to an upside return cap and downside buffer over a specific holdings period. XBAP was launched on Apr 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

