Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 3,563 Shares of Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,826 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,563 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ecopetrol were worth $558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Ecopetrol in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ecopetrol in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in Ecopetrol in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ecopetrol by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,834 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ecopetrol during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ecopetrol in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Ecopetrol Stock Performance

Ecopetrol Profile

EC stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.45. 1,204,270 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,998,292. The firm has a market cap of $23.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.51. Ecopetrol S.A. has a 1-year low of $8.59 and a 1-year high of $12.35.

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated energy company. The company operates through four segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels; and Electric Power Transmission and Toll Roads Concessions. It engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas; transportation of crude oil, motor fuels, fuel oil, and other refined products, including diesel, jet, and biofuels; processing and refining crude oil; distribution of natural gas and LPG; sale of refined and petrochemical products; supplying of electric power transmission services; design, development, construction, operation, and maintenance of road and energy infrastructure projects; and supplying of information technology and telecommunications services.

