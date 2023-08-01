Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 44,309 Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 44,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 4.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,107,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,350,000 after buying an additional 828,769 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 5.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,080,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,756,000 after buying an additional 827,759 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Alkermes by 9.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,467,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,413,000 after purchasing an additional 556,097 shares during the last quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC increased its position in Alkermes by 8.1% in the first quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,013,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,518,000 after purchasing an additional 451,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Alkermes by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,644,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,491,000 after purchasing an additional 88,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Nancy Wysenski sold 41,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.24, for a total transaction of $1,288,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $494,497.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Nancy Wysenski sold 41,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.24, for a total value of $1,288,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $494,497.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christian Todd Nichols sold 27,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.93, for a total transaction of $784,986.62. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,185,667.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,184 shares of company stock valued at $2,161,837. 4.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alkermes Trading Down 2.5 %

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Alkermes from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Monday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Alkermes from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alkermes presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.33.

Shares of ALKS traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $28.54. 2,421,178 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,358,772. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.18 and a beta of 0.62. Alkermes plc has a 12-month low of $21.75 and a 12-month high of $33.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.16.

Alkermes Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in the fields of neuroscience and oncology in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products focused on alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of product candidates in development for neurological disorders and cancer.

Featured Stories

