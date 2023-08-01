Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 184,232 Shares of Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA – Free Report) by 79.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 48,344 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 184,232 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Innoviva were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Innoviva by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,185,548 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $118,253,000 after purchasing an additional 92,620 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Innoviva by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,997,953 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $81,247,000 after buying an additional 27,003 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Innoviva by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,207,194 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,496,000 after purchasing an additional 271,075 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Innoviva by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,470,894 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,687,000 after buying an additional 13,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its stake in Innoviva by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,953,525 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,884,000 after purchasing an additional 114,784 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Innoviva news, major shareholder Alexander J. Denner purchased 290,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.34 per share, with a total value of $3,578,600.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 6,904,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,195,360. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Alexander J. Denner bought 290,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.34 per share, with a total value of $3,578,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,904,000 shares in the company, valued at $85,195,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alexander J. Denner acquired 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.04 per share, with a total value of $91,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,207,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,979,280. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 517,000 shares of company stock worth $6,539,080 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

INVA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Innoviva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Innoviva from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.50 price target on shares of Innoviva in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Innoviva currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.17.

Shares of Innoviva stock traded down $0.19 on Tuesday, reaching $13.36. The stock had a trading volume of 319,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 680,921. Innoviva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.64 and a 1 year high of $14.87. The company has a current ratio of 7.77, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.34. The company has a market cap of $932.26 million, a P/E ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.52.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $76.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.04 million. Innoviva had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 73.36%.

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. The company's products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA) and umeclidinium bromide (UMEC) with a LABA, VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA, and LABA.

