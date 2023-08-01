Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 40,740 Shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LDEM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LDEM – Free Report) by 77.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,740 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.12% of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $109,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 609.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,943 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 19.3% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 3,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF during the first quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $243,000.

iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LDEM traded down $0.75 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.80. 856 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,505. The company has a market cap of $56.16 million, a PE ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.21 and a 200 day moving average of $45.02. iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF has a 52-week low of $38.70 and a 52-week high of $48.74.

iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF Announces Dividend

iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a $0.3418 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (LDEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Extended ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index composed of large- and mid-cap emerging-market stocks with high environmental, social, and governance traits relative to their sector peers.

