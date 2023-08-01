Envista (NVST) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Free Report) is set to announce its 6/30/2023 earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.03). Envista had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $627.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $632.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Envista’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Envista to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NVST opened at $34.42 on Tuesday. Envista has a fifty-two week low of $31.20 and a fifty-two week high of $43.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.74 and a 200 day moving average of $36.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.42.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVST. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Envista during the second quarter worth $35,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Envista by 80.6% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Envista by 35.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Envista by 32.7% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its stake in Envista by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the last quarter.

NVST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Envista from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 9th. Bank of America cut their price target on Envista from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Envista has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.20.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

