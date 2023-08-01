Enviva (NYSE:EVA) Shares Gap Up to $13.47

Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.47, but opened at $13.80. Enviva shares last traded at $13.59, with a volume of 99,581 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Enviva from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Enviva from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Truist Financial cut shares of Enviva from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Enviva from $62.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Enviva from $63.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enviva currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.60.

Enviva Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.81, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.58.

Insider Activity

Enviva ( NYSE:EVA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The energy company reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($1.15). Enviva had a negative net margin of 21.22% and a negative return on equity of 61.64%. The firm had revenue of $269.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.38 million. Analysts predict that Enviva Inc. will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John C. Bumgarner, Jr. purchased 100,000 shares of Enviva stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.50 per share, with a total value of $850,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 415,763 shares in the company, valued at $3,533,985.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director John C. Bumgarner, Jr. bought 100,000 shares of Enviva stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.50 per share, for a total transaction of $850,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 415,763 shares in the company, valued at $3,533,985.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Bumgarner, Jr. bought 20,000 shares of Enviva stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.33 per share, with a total value of $166,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 315,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,630,305.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 225,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,076,850 over the last 90 days. 54.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enviva during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enviva in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enviva in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enviva in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enviva in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000.

Enviva Company Profile

Enviva Inc produces, processes, and sells utility-grade wood pellets. The company's products are used as a substitute for coal in power generation, and combined heat and power plants. It serves power generators in the United Kingdom, European Union, and Japan. DS: The company was formerly known as Enviva Partners, LP and changed its name to Enviva Inc in December 2021.

