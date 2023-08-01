EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,960,000 shares, a growth of 15.0% from the June 30th total of 6,920,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,330,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

EOG Resources Stock Down 0.6 %

EOG traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $131.77. 1,468,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,551,735. EOG Resources has a 12-month low of $97.39 and a 12-month high of $150.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $115.90 and a 200 day moving average of $117.84. The firm has a market cap of $77.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.27. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 30.34% and a net margin of 33.83%. The firm had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.00 EPS. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that EOG Resources will post 10.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th were paid a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.64%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EOG shares. Mizuho upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $137.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Raymond James cut their price objective on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Scotiabank upgraded EOG Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $147.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.32.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 2,031 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.26, for a total transaction of $238,155.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,607 shares in the company, valued at $4,409,796.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other EOG Resources news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total transaction of $579,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 149,689 shares in the company, valued at $17,344,464.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 2,031 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.26, for a total value of $238,155.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,409,796.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EOG. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 9,118 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 10,569 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Chelsea Counsel Co. increased its stake in EOG Resources by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 6,360 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 0.9% during the second quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 9,961 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. 89.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

