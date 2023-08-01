EQRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQRXW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

EQRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQRXW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, an increase of 14.3% from the June 30th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
EQRx Stock Down 28.6 %
Shares of EQRXW stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.13. 49,546 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,764. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.20. EQRx has a 52-week low of $0.10 and a 52-week high of $1.52.
