Equities Research Analysts’ New Coverage for August 1st (AINC, AJRD, AMPE, AMS, APDN, ARGO, ARZGY, AWH, BLIN, BYFC)

Posted by on Aug 1st, 2023

Equities Research Analysts’ new coverage for Tuesday, August 1st:

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSE:AINC). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Argo Group International (NASDAQ:ARGO). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Assicurazioni Generali (OTCMKTS:ARZGY). They issued a neutral rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health (NYSE:AWH). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSE:CVR). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CPI Aerostructures (NYSE:CVU). The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSE:ENSV). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Empire State Realty OP (NYSE:ESBA). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics (NYSE:ESP). The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. started coverage on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS). They issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR). The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM). They issued a buy rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NYSE:LIQT). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Life Storage (NYSE:LSI). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

R. F. Lafferty started coverage on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY). They issued a buy rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT). They issued an equal weight rating and a $9.50 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY). They issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Ashford Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashford Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.