Equities Research Analysts’ New Coverage for August 1st (AINC, AJRD, AMPE, AMS, APDN, ARGO, ARZGY, AWH, BLIN, BYFC)

Equities Research Analysts’ new coverage for Tuesday, August 1st:

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSE:AINC). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Argo Group International (NASDAQ:ARGO). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Assicurazioni Generali (OTCMKTS:ARZGY). They issued a neutral rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health (NYSE:AWH). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSE:CVR). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CPI Aerostructures (NYSE:CVU). The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSE:ENSV). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Empire State Realty OP (NYSE:ESBA). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics (NYSE:ESP). The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. started coverage on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS). They issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR). The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM). They issued a buy rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NYSE:LIQT). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Life Storage (NYSE:LSI). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

R. F. Lafferty started coverage on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY). They issued a buy rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT). They issued an equal weight rating and a $9.50 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY). They issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

