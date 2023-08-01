Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Escalade from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th.

ESCA stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.50. 7,899 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,933. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.31. Escalade has a 1-year low of $9.25 and a 1-year high of $15.89. The company has a market cap of $199.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Escalade ( NASDAQ:ESCA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $67.77 million for the quarter. Escalade had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 3.07%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Escalade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.36%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Minerva Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Escalade by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 553,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,634,000 after buying an additional 28,700 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Escalade in the second quarter valued at approximately $409,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Escalade in the second quarter worth $396,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Escalade during the first quarter worth $268,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in Escalade by 253.9% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 16,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 27,929 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.77% of the company’s stock.

Escalade, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, imports, and sells sporting goods in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company provides various sporting goods brands in basketball goals, archery, indoor and outdoor game recreation, and fitness products.

