Esperion Therapeutics Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:ESPR)

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 5,863 call options on the company. This is an increase of 929% compared to the typical daily volume of 570 call options.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Sheldon L. Koenig purchased 20,000 shares of Esperion Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.26 per share, with a total value of $25,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 312,816 shares in the company, valued at $394,148.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 928 shares of company stock valued at $1,415 in the last ninety days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Esperion Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 30.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 85.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Esperion Therapeutics Price Performance

Several research firms have commented on ESPR. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Esperion Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Esperion Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $1.25 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESPR traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $1.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,910,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,053,985. Esperion Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.12 and a 52-week high of $8.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.06 million, a P/E ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 0.16.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $25.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.05) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Esperion Therapeutics will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Esperion Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Esperion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esperion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.