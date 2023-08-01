ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA) Shares Purchased by Andesa Financial Management Inc.

Andesa Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA – Free Report) by 100.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in ESSA Bancorp were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in ESSA Bancorp by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 372,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,776,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 15.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 323,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,804,000 after purchasing an additional 42,126 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 72,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 29.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 11,575 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 6.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

ESSA Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ESSA traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $16.74. The stock had a trading volume of 10,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,550. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.70. ESSA Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.79 and a 1-year high of $21.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 0.27.

ESSA Bancorp Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. ESSA Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.56%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of ESSA Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th.

ESSA Bancorp Profile

ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Pennsylvania. The company accepts savings accounts, interest bearing demand accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, club accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as commercial checking accounts.

