Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 191,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,033 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Essential Utilities worth $8,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 40,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 9,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 57.8% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 24,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 9,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 856,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,904,000 after purchasing an additional 119,140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WTRG traded down $0.39 on Tuesday, hitting $41.90. The stock had a trading volume of 222,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,139,232. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a one year low of $38.50 and a one year high of $52.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.93.

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.02). Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 19.75%. The firm had revenue of $726.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. Essential Utilities’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Essential Utilities currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.57.

In other news, President Colleen Arnold sold 1,244 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.84, for a total value of $52,048.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 7,796 shares in the company, valued at $326,184.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

