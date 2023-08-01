Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Boosts Stock Position in Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO – Free Report) by 107.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,107 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,523 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Docebo were worth $3,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Docebo in the first quarter worth approximately $295,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Docebo by 46.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 233,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,123,000 after buying an additional 74,702 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Docebo by 155.4% during the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 47,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,467,000 after buying an additional 29,046 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Docebo by 9.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Docebo by 51.4% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 2,363 shares during the last quarter. 36.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Docebo alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Docebo in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock.

Docebo Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DCBO traded up $0.57 on Tuesday, hitting $38.98. 87,524 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,303. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.86 and its 200 day moving average is $36.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 85.36 and a beta of 1.67. Docebo Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.40 and a 1-year high of $41.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.96.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $41.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.34 million. Docebo had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 9.99%. Sell-side analysts predict that Docebo Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Docebo Company Profile

(Free Report)

Docebo Inc operates as a learning management software company that provides artificial intelligence (AI)-powered learning platform in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. It offers Learning Management System (LMS) to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers. The company's cloud platform consists of a learning suite, which includes Docebo Learn LMS, a cloud-based learning platform that allows learning administrators to deliver personalized learning; Docebo Shape, an AI-based learning content creation tool, which enables learning administrators to turn internal and external resources into engaging, multilingual, and microlearning content to share across the business; and Docebo Content that provides off-the-shelf learning content by partnering content specialist.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCBO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Docebo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Docebo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.