Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Cuts Stake in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC reduced its stake in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Free Report) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,081 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,010 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Novanta worth $3,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Novanta by 3.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,395,330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $392,670,000 after acquiring an additional 100,437 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Novanta by 1.3% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,417,964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $225,584,000 after acquiring an additional 18,207 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Novanta by 56.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,127,590 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,406,000 after purchasing an additional 405,731 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Novanta by 0.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,015,687 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,522,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Novanta by 110.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 985,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,852,000 after purchasing an additional 517,824 shares in the last quarter. 98.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Novanta alerts:

Novanta Stock Performance

NOVT stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $176.38. The stock had a trading volume of 85,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,445. Novanta Inc. has a 52 week low of $111.02 and a 52 week high of $187.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $173.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 86.29 and a beta of 1.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Novanta ( NASDAQ:NOVT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.10. Novanta had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 8.39%. The company had revenue of $219.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. Novanta’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Novanta Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NOVT shares. StockNews.com downgraded Novanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Novanta from $150.00 to $161.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

About Novanta

(Free Report)

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning, beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products serving photonics-based applications for industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Novanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.