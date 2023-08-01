Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Grows Stake in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,986 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,388 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned about 0.38% of Benchmark Electronics worth $3,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 105,329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,485 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 149.5% during the fourth quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 118,338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,158,000 after buying an additional 70,905 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 84,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,266,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 51,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics during the fourth quarter worth $240,000. 91.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Benchmark Electronics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Benchmark Electronics in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Benchmark Electronics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Benchmark Electronics Stock Performance

NYSE BHE traded up $0.18 on Tuesday, reaching $26.69. 250,814 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 201,141. The firm has a market cap of $950.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.37. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.58 and a fifty-two week high of $30.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. Benchmark Electronics had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The company had revenue of $733.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $692.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis.

Benchmark Electronics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Benchmark Electronics’s payout ratio is 33.50%.

Benchmark Electronics Profile

(Free Report)

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing and technology solutions, as well as automation equipment design and build services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Benchmark Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benchmark Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.