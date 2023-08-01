Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Has $3.90 Million Stake in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Free Report) by 22.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 51,855 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,640 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Skyline Champion were worth $3,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SKY. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Skyline Champion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,368,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,740,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,146,000 after buying an additional 516,481 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,864,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,842,000 after buying an additional 335,974 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,901,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,037,000 after buying an additional 275,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 105.3% in the 4th quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 508,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,168,000 after buying an additional 260,578 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SKY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Skyline Champion in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Skyline Champion from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th.

Skyline Champion stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.44. The stock had a trading volume of 356,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,955. Skyline Champion Co. has a 1 year low of $44.68 and a 1 year high of $76.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.92. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.67.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 30th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $491.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.80 million. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 15.41%. Skyline Champion’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Skyline Champion Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

