Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Has $4.80 Million Holdings in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 182,554 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,658 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Revolve Group worth $4,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RVLV. BloombergSen Inc. increased its stake in Revolve Group by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. BloombergSen Inc. now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Revolve Group by 55.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Revolve Group during the first quarter worth $287,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Revolve Group during the first quarter worth $301,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Revolve Group by 18.5% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.76% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group Trading Down 4.3 %

RVLV traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,435,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,348,741. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 2.12. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.95 and a 1-year high of $32.59.

Revolve Group ( NYSE:RVLV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. Revolve Group had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The company had revenue of $279.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.14 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Revolve Group from $27.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Revolve Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Revolve Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.59.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. The company operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

