Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Has $5.94 Million Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lowered its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 19.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,928 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for 0.9% of Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $5,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in PepsiCo by 125.7% during the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 604.0% in the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of PEP stock traded down $0.64 on Tuesday, hitting $186.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,848,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,723,310. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.29. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.98 and a fifty-two week high of $196.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $257.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.67, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.05% and a net margin of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $22.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PEP. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $178.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $193.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.00.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

