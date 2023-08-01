Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Reduces Stake in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lowered its stake in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 392 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Lindsay worth $3,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Lindsay by 3.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Lindsay by 2.9% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 3,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Lindsay by 23.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in Lindsay by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 3,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LNN traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $132.62. The stock had a trading volume of 58,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,356. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $124.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.05. Lindsay Co. has a twelve month low of $110.43 and a twelve month high of $183.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.60.

Lindsay ( NYSE:LNN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.14 by ($0.61). Lindsay had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The firm had revenue of $164.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. Lindsay’s revenue was down 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Lindsay Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. This is a positive change from Lindsay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.15%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LNN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lindsay in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on shares of Lindsay from $143.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Lindsay from $166.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Lindsay in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lindsay has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.67.

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot brand; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems.

