Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Reduces Stock Position in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lowered its stake in shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 230,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,026 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned 0.13% of Livent worth $5,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Livent by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 54,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 6,948 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in Livent by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 20,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 4,134 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Livent by 225.0% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 47,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 32,698 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Livent by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 163,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,550,000 after purchasing an additional 23,092 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Livent by 47.6% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 219,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,767,000 after purchasing an additional 70,756 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Livent from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. CICC Research upgraded Livent from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Livent from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. HSBC lowered their price target on Livent from $37.00 to $33.50 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Livent from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Livent has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.23.

Livent Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LTHM traded down $0.45 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.17. 2,867,551 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,070,783. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.25. Livent Co. has a 12-month low of $18.26 and a 12-month high of $36.38. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.83.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $235.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.94 million. Livent had a net margin of 36.30% and a return on equity of 26.15%. The business’s revenue was up 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Livent Co. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Livent Company Profile

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in non-rechargeable batteries and the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications.

