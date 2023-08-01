Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Sells 10,664 Shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC cut its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) by 23.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 35,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,664 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $2,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 298.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 94.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ELF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $110.00 to $118.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $124.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $87.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.42.

e.l.f. Beauty Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:ELF traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $116.50. 1,685,824 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 994,597. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $108.68 and its 200-day moving average is $88.17. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.68 and a 12-month high of $120.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $187.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.63 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 10.63%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at e.l.f. Beauty

In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 39,740 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.80, for a total transaction of $4,522,412.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 252,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,767,729.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other e.l.f. Beauty news, insider Scott Milsten sold 23,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.81, for a total value of $2,479,699.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,104 shares in the company, valued at $8,290,890.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 39,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.80, for a total value of $4,522,412.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,792 shares in the company, valued at $28,767,729.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 209,643 shares of company stock valued at $21,680,196. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

e.l.f. Beauty Profile

(Free Report)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

Featured Stories

