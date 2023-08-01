Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Sells 4,166 Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC decreased its holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,221 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 4,166 shares during the period. Cognex comprises approximately 1.0% of Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Cognex worth $6,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CGNX. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cognex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. CNB Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,066 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,124 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Cognex by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,724 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CGNX. TheStreet cut shares of Cognex from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Cognex from $46.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Cognex from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. CL King assumed coverage on Cognex in a report on Friday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cognex in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGNX traded down $2.64 on Tuesday, hitting $51.98. 1,331,521 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 781,777. Cognex Co. has a 1-year low of $40.21 and a 1-year high of $59.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.77 and a beta of 1.57.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Cognex had a net margin of 18.79% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $201.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.40 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Cognex Co. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.00%.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

