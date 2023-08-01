Euronav (NYSE:EURN) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Euronav (NYSE:EURN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on EURN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Euronav from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, DNB Markets raised their target price on Euronav from $20.50 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Euronav currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.20.

Get Euronav alerts:

Euronav Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of Euronav stock traded down $0.26 on Tuesday, reaching $16.25. 614,936 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,837,270. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.21. Euronav has a 52 week low of $12.94 and a 52 week high of $21.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.36. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 0.21.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Euronav ( NYSE:EURN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The shipping company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.03). Euronav had a return on equity of 19.29% and a net margin of 39.00%. The firm had revenue of $305.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.55 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Euronav will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EURN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Euronav in the 1st quarter worth about $11,717,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Euronav by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 31,861 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Euronav by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 900,243 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $9,516,000 after acquiring an additional 168,378 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Euronav in the 1st quarter valued at about $540,000. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Euronav by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 107,854 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 9,240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

About Euronav

(Get Free Report)

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. It also owns and operates a fleet of vessels. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Euronav Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronav and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.