Everest Consolidator Acquisition Co. (NYSE:MNTN) Short Interest Update

Everest Consolidator Acquisition Co. (NYSE:MNTN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 15.4% from the June 30th total of 1,300 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Everest Consolidator Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MNTN remained flat at $10.70 on Tuesday. 1,466 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,693. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.50. Everest Consolidator Acquisition has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $10.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Everest Consolidator Acquisition

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MNTN. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Everest Consolidator Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Everest Consolidator Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $111,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Everest Consolidator Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $118,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Everest Consolidator Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $198,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Everest Consolidator Acquisition by 440.9% during the first quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 73,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 59,905 shares during the period. 77.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Everest Consolidator Acquisition

Everest Consolidator Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on identifying businesses in the financial services sector.

