Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) Earns Outperform Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer restated their outperform rating on shares of Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $25.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

EXEL has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Exelixis in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. They issued an equal weight rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Exelixis in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exelixis currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $25.08.

Get Exelixis alerts:

Exelixis Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EXEL traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $19.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 783,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,806,153. The company has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.66. Exelixis has a 12 month low of $14.87 and a 12 month high of $22.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exelixis

Exelixis ( NASDAQ:EXEL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.05). Exelixis had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 9.24%. The firm had revenue of $408.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.91 million. As a group, analysts predict that Exelixis will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Exelixis by 0.7% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 71,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Exelixis by 4.9% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,220 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in Exelixis by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 25,899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Exelixis by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,767 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Exelixis by 0.4% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 169,315 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,286,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. 93.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exelixis Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.