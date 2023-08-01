Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 199,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,873 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $8,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 126,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,473,000 after acquiring an additional 30,255 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Exelon by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 43,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Exelon in the 4th quarter worth $3,346,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its position in Exelon by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 6,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. 80.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on EXC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Exelon in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Exelon in a research report on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

Exelon Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EXC traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $41.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,177,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,681,438. The stock has a market cap of $41.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.55. Exelon Co. has a 52-week low of $35.19 and a 52-week high of $47.23.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 11.61%. The firm had revenue of $5.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Exelon Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. Exelon’s payout ratio is 64.00%.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

