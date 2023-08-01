Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) Trading Up 4.9%

Shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Free Report) were up 4.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $28.04 and last traded at $27.89. Approximately 1,088,850 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 1,661,409 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.59.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EXTR shares. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Extreme Networks from $20.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Extreme Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 3rd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Extreme Networks in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Extreme Networks in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered shares of Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $17.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Extreme Networks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.33 and a beta of 2.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.31.

In other Extreme Networks news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 167,587 shares of Extreme Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total value of $3,549,492.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 710,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,045,954.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In the last quarter, insiders sold 194,858 shares of company stock valued at $4,119,020. Company insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cutler Group LLC CA grew its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 166.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 1,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,781 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 393.2% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

