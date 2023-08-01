EZCORP (EZPW) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect EZCORP to post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $258.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.42 million. EZCORP had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 3.04%. On average, analysts expect EZCORP to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get EZCORP alerts:

EZCORP Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ EZPW traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.05. 383,364 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 643,731. The stock has a market capitalization of $501.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.74. EZCORP has a 12 month low of $7.05 and a 12 month high of $10.68.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EZCORP

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of EZCORP by 3.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,038,266 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $54,591,000 after buying an additional 293,054 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of EZCORP by 6.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,435,526 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,145,000 after purchasing an additional 267,130 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of EZCORP by 3.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,561,852 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,462,000 after purchasing an additional 122,964 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in EZCORP by 22.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,061,179 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $17,726,000 after acquiring an additional 376,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in EZCORP by 3.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,810,112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,594,000 after acquiring an additional 63,820 shares in the last quarter. 99.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on EZCORP in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

About EZCORP

(Get Free Report)

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn services in the United States and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other Investments. It offers pawn loans collateralized by tangible personal property, jewelry, consumer electronics, tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EZCORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EZCORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.