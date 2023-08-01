EZCORP (EZPW) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect EZCORP to post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $258.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.42 million. EZCORP had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 3.04%. On average, analysts expect EZCORP to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
EZCORP Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ EZPW traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.05. 383,364 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 643,731. The stock has a market capitalization of $501.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.74. EZCORP has a 12 month low of $7.05 and a 12 month high of $10.68.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on EZCORP in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
EZCORP, Inc provides pawn services in the United States and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other Investments. It offers pawn loans collateralized by tangible personal property, jewelry, consumer electronics, tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments.
