Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Acquired by Andesa Financial Management Inc.

Andesa Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 100.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,920 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,460 shares during the period. Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $1,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FAST. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fastenal in the first quarter valued at about $226,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Fastenal by 3.9% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 259,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,010,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Fastenal in the first quarter valued at about $336,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Fastenal by 24.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,047,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,389,000 after purchasing an additional 598,022 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Fastenal by 593.9% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,618,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,581 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Trading Down 0.5 %

FAST stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.34. The stock had a trading volume of 2,510,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,330,781. The firm has a market cap of $33.33 billion, a PE ratio of 29.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 2.13. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $43.73 and a 12-month high of $59.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.03.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). Fastenal had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 26th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FAST shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Stephens cut shares of Fastenal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.67.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.53 per share, with a total value of $28,765.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,654,850.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Terry Modock Owen sold 20,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total transaction of $1,123,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Ancius bought 500 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.53 per share, for a total transaction of $28,765.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,654,850.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

