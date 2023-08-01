Fennec Pharmaceuticals (FENC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 million. On average, analysts expect Fennec Pharmaceuticals to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Fennec Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of FENC stock traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $8.75. 57,005 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,448. The company has a market capitalization of $231.70 million, a P/E ratio of -8.84 and a beta of 0.21. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $6.23 and a 12-month high of $10.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.69.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 23,280.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 16,296 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 4,742.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000. 49.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Fennec Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Fennec Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.50.
Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.
