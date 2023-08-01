Fennec Pharmaceuticals (FENC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 million. On average, analysts expect Fennec Pharmaceuticals to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Fennec Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of FENC stock traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $8.75. 57,005 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,448. The company has a market capitalization of $231.70 million, a P/E ratio of -8.84 and a beta of 0.21. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $6.23 and a 12-month high of $10.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fennec Pharmaceuticals

In other Fennec Pharmaceuticals news, Director Chris A. Rallis sold 6,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total value of $55,523.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $359,283.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, Director Chris A. Rallis sold 6,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total transaction of $55,523.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,283.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Robert Andrade sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total value of $89,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 139,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,256,091.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 28,261 shares of company stock valued at $243,205 over the last quarter. Insiders own 11.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 23,280.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 16,296 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 4,742.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000. 49.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Fennec Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Fennec Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.50.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fennec Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fennec Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.