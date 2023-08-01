Fennec Pharmaceuticals (FRX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (TSE:FRX – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.24) per share for the quarter.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (TSE:FRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported C($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.29) by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$2.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.53 million.

Shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals stock remained flat at C$11.27 on Tuesday. 666 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 670. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$11.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$11.71. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of C$8.32 and a 12 month high of C$14.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 881.09, a quick ratio of 10.17 and a current ratio of 5.39. The stock has a market cap of C$297.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.87 and a beta of 0.24.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company's product candidates include PEDMARK, a formulation of sodium thiosulfate for the prevention of platinum-induced ototoxicity hearing loss in pediatric cancer patients. It sells its products through regional pediatric oncology specialists and medical science liaisons.

